The 10th Annual Sandy Erickson Race for Christian Education 5K and Fun Run is a community event in Collegedale, TN. It is a timed race with an awards given to the top 3 Male/Female finishers per grade/age group. All racers will receive a finisher's medal. The course has some hills and weaves in and out of quiet neighborhoods. This is a fundraising benefiting Collegedale Academy's Worthy Student/Financial Aid Fund.