The 10th Annual Sandy Erickson Race for Christian Education 5K and Fun Run is a community event in Collegedale, TN. It is a timed race with an awards given to the top 3 Male/Female finishers per grade/age group. All racers will receive a finisher's medal. The course has some hills and weaves in and out of quiet neighborhoods. This is a fundraising benefiting Collegedale Academy's Worthy Student/Financial Aid Fund.
10th Annual Sandy Erickson Race
to
Collegedale Adventist Middle School 4856 College Drive East, Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363
Featured Dining Profile
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyThrowback Thursday
-
-
Food & Drink OutdoorChattanooga Bike and Brew Tour
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family OutdoorOutdoor Concert Featuring Uncle Lightnin'
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicET Live
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCampChilla
-
-
Education & LearningHome Organizing 101 - ONLINE CLASS
-
Sunday
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
Monday
-
This & ThatOoltewah Cruise In & Bike Night
-
Tuesday
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessBook of Life
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Wednesday
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessBook of Life
-
Education & LearningSmartphone Support for Older Adults - ONLINE CLASS
-