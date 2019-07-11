The Stephen Busie Band

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Start the weekend early with Sangria Flight Night on the patio! Enjoy $7.50 seasonal sangria flights, $6 Country Ham and Cheddar Scallion biscuits, and live music from The Stephen Busie Band!

Formed in March of 2017, The Stephen Busie Band is a fusion of blues, soul and rock music. The band has played top area festivals like The National Cornbread Festival, Riverbend Festival and Ocoee River Jam. They are influenced by musicians like John Mayer, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Bill Withers and Ray Charles.

It’s sure to be an evening you won’t want to miss!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
