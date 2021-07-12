#Saywhat: Writing Positive Affirmations

What are you saying to yourself?

This workshop will break up those negative conversations that we have with ourselves. We will be creating positive affirmations to move us into our greatness.

Bring your:

*Favorite journal and pen

*Vulnerable hearts (this is a safe space)

*Favorite tea mug (we will have cups too)

This class is part of Adult Summer School, taking place from July 12-16, 2021. Sign up below for a day of activities or a full week pass. Check out the full schedule for Adult Summer School here.

About the teacher:

Erika Roberts’ artistry began 36 years ago in elementary school. Erika was introduced to poetry in the 5th grade. As a kid, she realized that she had a gift for words. She played with them like kids in dirt, absolutely covered. She also noticed that she had a great relationship with creativity. It moved her to use words in ways that the reader could feel her vision. Erika doesn’t just create art but she is art. She sees art as a way to communicate. It has its own language. She is inspired by love, life and brilliant laughing. Having a collaborative spirit is crucial to her as we build communities of artists.