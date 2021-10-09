× Expand Scenic City Clay Arts Join us for a pop-up market celebrating local potters, artists, and makers!

As a celebration during TN Craft Week, Scenic City Clay Arts is hosting the “SCCA Pottery & More” Market on Saturday, October 9 from 10 AM - 3 PM. This event will be hosted at Stove Works' courtyard, located at 1250 E. 13th Street in Chattanooga, TN. Street parking is available on 13th and 14th Street.

Enjoy supporting your favorite local potters, artists, and makers by shopping the day away. Food trucks, a pottery “smash booth,” wheel-throwing demonstrations, and more fall fun! We strongly encourage all market attendees to wear masks, regardless of your vaccination status.

Vendors include: Pam's Pots, Karen Day Pottery, Lauren Maxwell Pottery, Loren Howard Pottery, Marialice Hatch Pottery, Woo Pottery, Petalouda Pottery, Jeannie Williams Pottery, The Natural Trend, Ivory & Oak, The Pot Slinger, Haven Hill Pottery, Whetstone Pottery, Sophy Ivy Pottery, Alexia Ceramics, Tom Hughes Pottery, Elicia Cruz, Tompkins Pottery, Two Can Tie Dye, Bloom CBD, Soundcorps, H*ART Gallery, Hannah Myers Fine Art, The Bitter Bottle, Luna Louise Designs, Emalee Arroyo Paints, Street Diva Designs, Burning Daylight Candle Co., April Childers, and Brent Henry Woodworks.

The market will feature the Sno Top drink truck and Belli-ful Bistro food truck, as well as live music from local buskers.

No ticket, entry fee, or registration is required for this event!