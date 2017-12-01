Scenic City Super Show Toys 4 Tots

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Chattanooga's Musicians and comedians come together for a GREAT cause...Toys 4 Tots. The cost of admission is 1 new unwrapped toy. Come out and support your community by helping children that might not otherwise have a toy to open Christmas morning, while enjoying tunes of Black Sabbath preformed by Silver Tongued Devils, Metallica by Vogon Poetry also Rolling Stones by Jack Endelouz also some Hip/Hop Rap by Kay B Brown.

Comedy byScenic City Super Show a variety show with local & touring comedians, live music, funny skits and stand up acts ...

Info
Concerts & Live Music
