Sculpture in the Sky

Colossal Kites and other Demonstrations will occur throughout the afternoon.

High flying family fun returns to the skies above Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. Partnering with River City Kites and with support from Crystal Air and Prime Imaging, come and view colossal kites, stunt kites, Rokkaku battle kites in action. While they last, children will receive a free kite to make and fly during the afternoon event. There will be food trucks, a beverage and beer tent. Visitors can purchase a kite onsite, make one or just bring your own for 5 hours of family fun.

Free and open to the public, donations to the Sculpture Fields non profit are always appreciated.