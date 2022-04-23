Sculpture in the Sky

to

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park 1100 East 16th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

High flying family fun returns to the skies above Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. Partnering with River City Kites and with support from Crystal Air and Prime Imaging, come and view colossal kites, stunt kites, Rokkaku battle kites in action. While they last, children will receive a free kite to make and fly during the afternoon event. There will be food trucks, a beverage and beer tent. Visitors can purchase a kite onsite, make one or just bring your own for 5 hours of family fun.

Free and open to the public, donations to the Sculpture Fields non profit are always appreciated.

Info

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park 1100 East 16th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
423 266-7288
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sculpture in the Sky - 2022-04-23 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sculpture in the Sky - 2022-04-23 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sculpture in the Sky - 2022-04-23 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sculpture in the Sky - 2022-04-23 12:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

March 1, 2022

Wednesday

March 2, 2022

Thursday

March 3, 2022

Friday

March 4, 2022

Saturday

March 5, 2022

Sunday

March 6, 2022

Monday

March 7, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours