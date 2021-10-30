× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Two hands covered in paint.

Learn how to create a unique abstract artwork by ripping and pouring paint. Local artist Ally Manno will guide guests as they learn about this fun and dynamic art-making technique. This workshop is designed for adults and teens with autism spectrum disorders but open to all who are interested. All experience levels are welcome.

Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status, and social distancing will be observed throughout the class. Registration is required for limited available spots.

https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Sensory-Friendly-Studio-Abstract-Painting

For questions or more information, contact Athena Buxton (abuxton@huntermuseum.org)

REGISTRATION (includes museum admission)

$20 Adult

$16 Museum Member

$16 Teen