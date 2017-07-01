Shawnessey Cargile

In 1996, Shawnessey helped form the acoustic rock group, Red Letter, with fellow classmates Will Graybeal and Richard Shinn. The band would last for two years, write ten songs, and play at least five shows…total…for crowds ranging from 5 to 50. Though this project wasn’t a huge “success”, it did provide the inspiration for Shawnessey to eventually teach himself to play the guitar. Shawnessey currently resides here in Chattanooga, and hosts the #openmicatthewell every Monday night at 8pm…at The Well. You can hear some of his music at www.reverbnation.com/shawnesseycargile

