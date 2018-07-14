Shrek the Musical runs Friday and Saturday nights in July -- July 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28 - at 8 p.m. The Playhouse amphitheater is on the corner of Rolling Way and James Boulevard.

A landmark to help locate the Playhouse is the Police and Fire Departments on the corner of Ridgeway Avenue (Hwy. 127 N) and Rolling Way. Park around the Police and Fire Departments and walk up Rolling Way to the amphitheater.

Tickets are sold at the door, starting at 6 p.m., on evenings of performances and are $5.00 for children 12 and under and $15.00 for those 13 and above. (Cash or checks only, please) After purchasing tickets, theater goers can place lawn chairs.

Many patrons go to eat at a Signal Mountain restaurant, showing their ticket stubs when they return. Many get pizza or nachos at the Playhouse concession stand. Picnics are allowed as well.

For additional information, go to smph.org, the Signal Mountain Playhouse page on Facebook, email signalmountainplayhouse@gmail.com; or call 423-763-7219.