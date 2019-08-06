New Singer auditions will be August 6 at Second Presbyterian Church, 700 Pine Street, Chattanooga. To sign up for an audition, click here or copy and paste this address into your browser. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c094aaeac23aafb6-20192020
Singer Auditions for Choral Arts of Chattanooga
Second Presbyterian Church 700 Pine Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Second Presbyterian Church 700 Pine Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Friday
-
Education & Learning Kids & FamilyHomeschool Expo
-
-
Education & Learning Kids & FamilyHomeschool Expo
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & ExhibitionsRelief Sculpture Portrait Demo
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJason Lyles
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJason Lyles
-
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-