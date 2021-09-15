Matt Downer

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Matt Downer

Sips, dips and Old Time Traveler Matt Downer on the 1885 Grill St. Elmo patio… that’s how we do Wednesdays. Celebrate the half way point in the week with $3 glasses of house chardonnay and cabernet, $5 pimento cheese and pita, smoked salmon dip or hummus and half price select bottles of wine.

Growing up on Sand Mountain in Alabama, Old Time Traveler Matt Downer learned to play from his grandfather and other musicians in the area. Matt’s music takes you on a trip back in time to the “good old days” of early American music. He’s played at Rock City, Tivoli Theatre, Nightfall, Riverbend and the International Stringband festival alongside artists like Carolina Chocolate Drops, Pokey Lafarge, Jack Rose, Michael Hurley and Norman Blake.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

