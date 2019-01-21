Sixth Annual MLK Day of Service

Maclellan Gym. 615 McCallie Avenue , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

On Monday, January 21, Chattanoogans will come together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with the City of Chattanooga’s annual city-wide MLK Day of Service.

This event, known as “A Day On, Not a Day Off,” will kickoff at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Maclellan Gym at 8 a.m. where volunteers and project coordinators can meet for breakfast and a pep rally. Community members are encouraged to sign up to volunteer, submit a project, or donate supplies.

This year's theme centers on Dr. King’s quote, “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.”

“Our MLK Day of Service is always one my favorite days in the city,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. “I love seeing Chattanoogans work together to serve our community.”

The MLK Day of Service event is hosted by the City of Chattanooga’s Office of Multicultural Affairs with partners and sponsors including SunTrust Bank, Tennessee American Water, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, AARP, Scenic Cities Beautiful, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, and Unum.

Projects range from African-American cemetery cleanups, fair housing education and surveys, church and community cleanups, and smoke alarm installation and more.

Those interested in volunteering, submitting a project or donating supplies must submit a form to the Office of Multicultural Affairs. Applications are due by Monday, Jan. 14. For more information and to access applications visit connect.chattanooga.gov/mlkdos/.

Additionally, the Unity Group of Chattanooga released a schedule of events to celebrate the life of Dr. King, beginning Saturday, Jan. 12 and concluding Monday, Jan. 21. Information on these events can be found here.

