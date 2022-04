× Expand SkynFolks/GEM Theatre SkynFolks: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd

Looking for the “The Authentic Lynyrd Skynyrd Experience?” Check out SkynFolks: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, April 30 at 7:30pm. These seasoned professional musicians play the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd as originally recorded.

Tickets are $30-$35; reserved seating available online: https://calhoungemtheatre.org/