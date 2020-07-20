× Expand The Chattery Smart Money Class for Kids and Their Parents

Smart Money Class for Kids and Their Parents

This class will focus on how to talk to your kids about money and making wise money choices.

We will begin with talking about why we need money by addressing things like wants versus needs, and what the basic needs we have to have are. We will also talk about how to set goals and make smart decisions using the PACED method.

This class is for parents or guardians and their children. Only one ticket needs to be purchased per family.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/smart-money-class-for-kids-and-their-parents-online-class-tickets-111486368730

Stephanie Pyke is the owner of Money Lit, a company working to impact youth for a financially bright future. Stephanie has engaged kids in discussions and activities surrounding the topics of making smart money choices and entrepreneurship for the past 5 years. She recognized a need for younger children to understand the concepts surrounding the emotions and choices that go into making money decisions, so these ideas of money are formed early and stick with them into adulthood. She believes the most fun way for kids to grasp these ideas is through group discussions, activities, and a week-long summer learning program. She is also working on a curriculum complete with talking points, worksheets, and projects for parents or teachers to use with their kids at home or in school.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.