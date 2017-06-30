Snack Attack

The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Palace Picture House is proud to join forces with the talented young chefs at the Chattanooga Snack Attack for an evening of magic, mystery, and a multitude of delicious snacks served in courses. 

Our contribution to this tasty to-do is the top-secret screening we will be showing to accompany the snacks (which are themed beautifully to go along with the film). We can’t tell you what it is, but we can tell you that if you like kung-fu or wizards or kung-fu wizards then you’re about to have the greatest evening in your entire life.

Also on-board for this mystical evening of bat-shit cinema and bar raising locally created tastiness are the badass folks at Oddstory Brewing Company who will be helping us put a little icing on this strange and magical cake. When rad cinema, dope snacks, and tasty brews collide it can only mean one thing: midnight snack attack y’all.

Included in the price of your ticket is a gourmet three course snack ensemble, a beer from Oddstory, and a super secret movie. Tickets are very limited, so buy early to reserve your plate + seat!

 *No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets available online only.*

