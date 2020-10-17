Social Media Messaging for Business

Short posts. Long posts. Hashtags. Media. Location. Links.

What are you saying?

A lot of things go into consideration when you’re writing posts for your business. Jordan Scruggs of Let’s Talk Consulting will be leading us in this class on how we can get our message across to our audience, or in this case, future clients or customers the right way.

About the teacher:

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.