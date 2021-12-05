Officials with the City of Soddy-Daisy invite the public to join their city in celebrating one of the favorite traditions of the holiday season. The Soddy-Daisy Christmas Parade 2021 will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 5.

The parade will travel its traditional route on Dayton Pike from Harrison Lane to Sequoyah Access Road and feature numerous floats, marching bands, dancers, decorated vehicles, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Floats created by area churches, local businesses, and individual groups will compete for first place trophies in each respective category. To be eligible for judging, an American flag will need to be displayed on the float.

To assure the parade runs flawlessly, volunteers from the local Vietnam Veterans of America and members of Soddy-Daisy High J.R.O.T.C. arrive early that morning. They make sure everything is in place to organize the floats, bands, and all the participants.

Over the years, hundreds of families have joined together on the first Sunday in December to watch the highly anticipated Soddy-Daisy Christmas Parade. Unfortunately, concerns with the Covid pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 parade. This year, officials believe that conditions have improved sufficiently to allow an outside event to safely take place.

“I think that everyone on the Commission was truly saddened to have to cancel the Christmas Parade last year,” said Vice-Mayor Robert Cothran, one of the parade’s lead organizers. We are truly happy to be able to again have one of the biggest attractions we have for our citizens and the whole community that makes up the great City of Soddy-Daisy.”

The deadline for entry in the Christmas Parade is Monday, November 29. Applications are available at Soddy-Daisy City Hall or on Soddy-Daisy’s website at www.soddy-daisy.org or at the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 942 website at www.vva942.com. For further information, contact Robert Cothran at 423-718-1735.