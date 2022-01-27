Soft Animal Launch - Hip Hop And Dance Party

× Expand Chloé Morrison This photo shows a flyer for the event surrounded by holiday lights.

Soft Animal is ecstatic to announce our first show featuring some of the most gifted performers in the region — Floami Fly, KidzinaKorner, Summer Dregs + Hormona Lisa.

Lyricist and hip hop poet Floami Fly headlines the show, with clever, genre-bending duo Kidz in A Korner opening.

Chattanooga producer, creative and hitmaker Summer Dregs will DJ and the fabulous, incomparable Hormona Lisa will emcee.

In keeping with Soft Animal’s mission, the show will be safe and accessible.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Show starts at 8 p.m., with a dance party to follow.

TICKETS: https://softanimal1.eventbrite.com

To request specific accommodations, please email softanimalbooking@gmail.com.

If you’re interested in sponsoring this event or otherwise partnering, please email heysoftanimal@gmail.com.