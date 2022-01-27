Soft Animal Launch - Hip Hop And Dance Party

to

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Soft Animal is ecstatic to announce our first show featuring some of the most gifted performers in the region — Floami Fly, KidzinaKorner, Summer Dregs + Hormona Lisa.

Lyricist and hip hop poet Floami Fly headlines the show, with clever, genre-bending duo Kidz in A Korner opening.

Chattanooga producer, creative and hitmaker Summer Dregs will DJ and the fabulous, incomparable Hormona Lisa will emcee.

In keeping with Soft Animal’s mission, the show will be safe and accessible.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Show starts at 8 p.m., with a dance party to follow.

TICKETS: https://softanimal1.eventbrite.com

To request specific accommodations, please email softanimalbooking@gmail.com.

If you’re interested in sponsoring this event or otherwise partnering, please email heysoftanimal@gmail.com.

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Politics & Activism
423-304-9693
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Soft Animal Launch - Hip Hop And Dance Party - 2022-01-27 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Soft Animal Launch - Hip Hop And Dance Party - 2022-01-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Soft Animal Launch - Hip Hop And Dance Party - 2022-01-27 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Soft Animal Launch - Hip Hop And Dance Party - 2022-01-27 19:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

January 4, 2022

Wednesday

January 5, 2022

Thursday

January 6, 2022

Friday

January 7, 2022

Saturday

January 8, 2022

Sunday

January 9, 2022

Monday

January 10, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours