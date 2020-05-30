Solo and Budget Traveling 101 - ONLINE CLASS

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Solo and Budget Traveling 101 

If traveling to a foreign country has always seems too daunting or expensive for you, this class covers many little tips to help save money and provide the right mindset for anyone who wants to travel the world after the lockdown.

Hear from Evan Thibaud, who has traveled (usually solo) to over 40 countries and is currently traveling in a van around Europe where he is stuck on a beach until COVID-19 is over. He will be sharing the little lessons and tips he's enjoyed learning the hard way over the years and how all adventures start with simple steps.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/solo-and-budget-traveling-101-online-class-tickets-105277120702

About the teacher:

Evan Thibaud is a Chattanooga native who started traveling after graduating from college while coping with anxiety and a learning disability. He moved to Canada and has worked all over North America from southern Florida to 100 miles north of the Arctic Circle. His love for travel and adventure has brought him to run with the bulls in Spain, bath in hot springs in Iceland, walk with rhinos in Zambia, celebrate a wedding in India, visit the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, drive through the jungles of Bolivia, and scuba dive with manta rays in Bali. Last year, after losing his job, Evan started an explosives engineering consulting company and then set off hitch hiking across the Atlantic Ocean.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

