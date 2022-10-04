Songbirds Radio Hour Ep. 2 - Television & the NYC Punk Scene

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:30 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

Price: FREE!

CBGBs and the 1970s New York City's Punk scene are the stuff of legends. And right in the mix of it all was the band Television. Join us as we interview Television's co-founding member and guitarist, Richard Lloyd, about his time at CBGB's, the recording of the band's innovative first album, Marquee Moon, and how Television transformed the punk music genre. Richard Lloyd will also perform a short set with our house band, Zowie & the Vanguards.

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Songbirds Radio Hour Ep. 2 - Television & the NYC Punk Scene - 2022-10-04 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Songbirds Radio Hour Ep. 2 - Television & the NYC Punk Scene - 2022-10-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Songbirds Radio Hour Ep. 2 - Television & the NYC Punk Scene - 2022-10-04 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Songbirds Radio Hour Ep. 2 - Television & the NYC Punk Scene - 2022-10-04 19:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

September 28, 2022

Thursday

September 29, 2022

Friday

September 30, 2022

Saturday

October 1, 2022

Sunday

October 2, 2022

Monday

October 3, 2022

Tuesday

October 4, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours