Songbirds Radio Hour Ep. 2 - Television & the NYC Punk Scene

× Expand Mars Michael Songbirds Radio Hour Episode 2

Doors at 6:30 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

Price: FREE!

CBGBs and the 1970s New York City's Punk scene are the stuff of legends. And right in the mix of it all was the band Television. Join us as we interview Television's co-founding member and guitarist, Richard Lloyd, about his time at CBGB's, the recording of the band's innovative first album, Marquee Moon, and how Television transformed the punk music genre. Richard Lloyd will also perform a short set with our house band, Zowie & the Vanguards.