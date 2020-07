The Soul of a Woman

Join RISE and Tabi Upton for a July journey into the lament poetry of the Old Testament. We'll be learning about the ways grief helps us heal.

This artistic series is facilitated by counselor, writer, and media personality Tabi Upton. In it we examine poetry, rhythms, writers, and musicians to deepen our understanding and appreciation of the arts and ourselves. As we break open words in songs and writings, we discover better ways to heal, hope, and find joy in living.