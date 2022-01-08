NotLo, Morning High & Swimwear

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Soundsystem Cultures

Present

NotLö

Support by

Morning High

Swimwear

Show starts at 10pm Ages 21+

Presale $20, at the door $25

Funktion-One sound by Soundsystem Cultures

Info

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
to
