South Bound with Local Poet Christian Collier

Southern Lit Alliance is having a special outdoor South Bound event featuring local artistry and poetry. On July 29 at 7:00 PM, spoken word poet and Chattanooga native Christian J. Collier will be the next South Bound lecture guest as he recites exciting poetry at various sculptures around Sculpture Fields Park. Wine and refreshments will be served. This is a unique opportunity to enjoy both local sculpture and poetry. Tickets are $15. Please visit southernlitalliance.org/christian-collier for more details and to register for this event.

About Christian Collier

Christian Collier is a local self-described "modern renaissance man." He's an accomplished poet, musician, educator, and public speaker, having shared the stage with HBO's Def Poetry cast, infamous poet and activist Ishmael Reed, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members The Impressionists. Christian was featured on TNT's State Farm Neighborhood Sessions with Usher Raymond and has published in publications such as The Seven Hills Review, Dirty Chai, Freeze Ray, Voicemail Poems, Calliope Magazine, and The Origami Poetry Project. Most recently, a poetry chapbook of his was named a 2021 Frost Place Competition Editors’ Selection by Bull City Press.

About Sculpture Fields at Montague Park

Sculpture Fields is an internationally-acclaimed sculpture park in Chattanooga located in Montague Park. Stretching across 33 acres, the park is a continually growing and expanding place that boasts 41 different sculptures from various artists. The Park is free to the public, pet friendly, and open from sunrise to sunset seven days a week. As the park continues to expand and grow, they’re looking forward to more international sculptures arriving, the construction of an amphitheater, and cultural events throughout the year. They are located at 1800 Polk Street.

About Southern Lit Alliance

Southern Lit Alliance is a longstanding literary arts organization in Chattanooga, Tennessee, founded in 1952. Its mission is to utilize the incomparable power of literature to inspire, create, and uplift, delivering opportunities that encourage people to read and write. The organization engages audiences through innovative and interesting literary arts experiences and educational enrichment opportunities in local schools and underserved communities in Chattanooga. For more information about Southern Lit Alliance, please visit www.southernlitalliance.org. Southern Lit Alliance is funded by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission and Arts Build.