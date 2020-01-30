Southbound Opening

to Google Calendar - Southbound Opening - 2020-01-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southbound Opening - 2020-01-30 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southbound Opening - 2020-01-30 18:00:00 iCalendar - Southbound Opening - 2020-01-30 18:00:00

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Please join us for the opening of the Hunter’s mesmerizing winter exhibition. The show brings together more than fifty-six fine art photographers, each one exploring and documenting the New South in a unique way.

Southbound: Photographs of and About the New South opens January 30 and will be on view through April 26.

Regular admission to the museum is $20 and includes the special exhibition.

Admission is free for members and youth 17 & under.

Southbound: Photography of and About the New South was organized by the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
423-267-0968
to Google Calendar - Southbound Opening - 2020-01-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southbound Opening - 2020-01-30 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southbound Opening - 2020-01-30 18:00:00 iCalendar - Southbound Opening - 2020-01-30 18:00:00
DI 16.46

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

November 14, 2019

Friday

November 15, 2019

Saturday

November 16, 2019

Sunday

November 17, 2019

Monday

November 18, 2019

Tuesday

November 19, 2019

Wednesday

November 20, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours