Southbound Opening

Please join us for the opening of the Hunter’s mesmerizing winter exhibition. The show brings together more than fifty-six fine art photographers, each one exploring and documenting the New South in a unique way.

Southbound: Photographs of and About the New South opens January 30 and will be on view through April 26.

Regular admission to the museum is $20 and includes the special exhibition.

Admission is free for members and youth 17 & under.

Southbound: Photography of and About the New South was organized by the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.