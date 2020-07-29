Special Event: William Ginn, Founder of NatureVest

NatureVest seeks to source and utilize $1 billion of investment capital for conservation by 2021. Their team works with colleagues at The Nature Conservancy and conservation collaborators around the world to source and structure investment products that support The Nature Conservancy’s mission. They engage impact investors to source impact capital in effective, scalable ways—using The Nature Conservancy’s deep insights in science, policy and practice.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM:

The world faces unprecedented challenges in the face of climate change and biodiversity loss. The price tag for taking on these issues exceeds the current and combined capital resources of governments and nonprofits, but there is still hope. Increased private capital, led by impact investors, offers an opportunity to better-leverage public and philanthropic resources and tackle our conservation challenges.

Join us as NatureVest founder and author of the new book Valuing Nature: A Handbook for Impact Investing, William Ginn, outlines the emerging private sector investment opportunities in natural assets such as green infrastructure, forests, soils, and fisheries.

What are the limitations and challenge of this new investment strategy? How and where can public and philanthropic resources catalyze early investment activity? What tools are available for investors and organizations hoping to develop their own projects? How can nonprofits successfully navigate this new space?

*Use the code GINN for 20% off the book at https://islandpress.org/books/valuing-nature.

Currently, this program will be hosted virtually. As we approach the date, we will contact participants if we are able to host an in-person event at green|spaces.