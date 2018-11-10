Spectrum Gala & Live Auction

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

6:00pm Cocktails

7:00pm Dinner on River Terrace

8:30pm Live Auction

9:30pm Toddies and Treats

Info
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers
