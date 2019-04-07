Spring Plant Sale & Festival

The 19th Annual Spring Plant Sale and Festival at Crabtree Farms will be held Thursday, April 4th from 3-6pm (Members Only); Friday, April 5th from 9am to 3pm, Saturday, April 6th from 9am to 3pm, and Sunday, April 7th from 11am to 3pm. The sale offers gardeners healthy, sustainably grown fruit, vegetable, flower, and herb plant starts for their spring and summer gardens.

Thursday and Friday, the sale is solely focused on plants. Saturday and Sunday, guests can, in addition to plants, enjoy free gardening workshops, live music, food, fun-on-the-farm activities for kids, and handcrafted items from local artisans. Over one-hundred varieties of plants will be available at the sale. 2019 Spring Plant Sale Guide

Mike Barron and Andy Boyd, Crabtree’s green house team, propagate and grow the plants for the sale with help from community volunteers. Specific plant varieties are tested on the farm to ensure they are well suited for the Chattanooga region.

Crabtree accepts cash, credit cards, checks, and SNAP (edible plants only). Vendors are paid separately.