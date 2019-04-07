Spring Plant Sale & Festival

Google Calendar - Spring Plant Sale & Festival - 2019-04-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Plant Sale & Festival - 2019-04-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Plant Sale & Festival - 2019-04-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Plant Sale & Festival - 2019-04-07 11:00:00

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

The 19th Annual Spring Plant Sale and Festival at Crabtree Farms will be held Thursday, April 4th from 3-6pm (Members Only); Friday, April 5th from 9am to 3pm, Saturday, April 6th from 9am to 3pm, and Sunday, April 7th from 11am to 3pm. The sale offers gardeners healthy, sustainably grown fruit, vegetable, flower, and herb plant starts for their spring and summer gardens.

Thursday and Friday, the sale is solely focused on plants.  Saturday and Sunday, guests can, in addition to plants, enjoy free gardening workshops, live music, food, fun-on-the-farm activities for kids, and handcrafted items from local artisans. Over one-hundred varieties of plants will be available at the sale.  2019 Spring Plant Sale Guide

Mike Barron and Andy Boyd, Crabtree’s green house team, propagate and grow the plants for the sale with help from community volunteers. Specific plant varieties are tested on the farm to ensure they are well suited for the Chattanooga region.

Crabtree accepts cash, credit cards, checks, and SNAP (edible plants only). Vendors are paid separately.

Info

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
Google Calendar - Spring Plant Sale & Festival - 2019-04-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Plant Sale & Festival - 2019-04-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Plant Sale & Festival - 2019-04-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Plant Sale & Festival - 2019-04-07 11:00:00
DI 16.11

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

March 14, 2019

Friday

March 15, 2019

Saturday

March 16, 2019

Sunday

March 17, 2019

Monday

March 18, 2019

Tuesday

March 19, 2019

Wednesday

March 20, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours