Join us on Saturday, May 5th at the Downtown Library from 10:00am-5:00pm for SQUARE! This is a library craft fair in the heart of downtown Chattanooga. Visitors to our fountain plaza love the grid pavement design beneath their feet with architectural squares in black slate and pebbled concrete. Add a marketplace with handmade goods, creative people, music and sunshine and you have a wonderful lively public SQUARE!
SQUARE! A Library Craft Fair
Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
