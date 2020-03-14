St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

We're taking the Lepruchaun Lap Downtown Chattanooga crawling 6 of the hottest bars in Chattanooga.

Wristbands allow entry and exclusive specials and discounts on food & drinks. Live entertainment and a special VIP Crawl experience complete with lite bites, party favors, photo booth and live entertainment.

We also have a "Luck of the Irish" scavenger hunt and costume contest planned.

How To Crawl:

Wear GREEN... Tap into your inner Leprechaun

Purchase wristbands via eventbrite (chattcrawl2020.eventbrite)

Wristbands are required to participate on the crawl

You can arrive anytime between 2pm and 12 am to get your wristband. The earlier, the Better!! Gives you more time to crawl with us!

21 and older ONLY

Event takes place rain or shine

Email us, chattaparty@gmail.com for questions or group ticket purchases... And yes, there will be a discount for ya!

Complete Crawl Schedule will be posted shortly... It's still early!

**A portion of the proceeds to benefit Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee**