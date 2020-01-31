St. Paul's Artist Series -- A Golden Wire

St. Paul’s Artist Series presents A GOLDEN WIRE, the New York-based period instrument ensemble, performing No Noise nor Silence: Music of the English Restoration. The concert takes place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (305 W. Seventh at Pine Street) on Friday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, $25 (senior), or $10 (students) and can be purchased in advance through the St. Paul’s website, as well as at the door on the night of the concert. For more information, visit: http://www.stpaulschatt.org/concert-season/.

A Golden Wire is a period instrument ensemble specializing in music of England and the British Isles, combining the Baroque’s most intimate and subtle instruments to bring the past to life. Comprised of Parker Ramsay, harp and harpsichord; Arnie Tanimoto, viola da gamba; Kevin Payne, theorbo; Sara Tomlin voice, the ensemble’s program No Noise nor Silence: Music of the Elizabethan Restoration features music by English and French composers including Henry Purcell, Thomas Campion, John Dowland, Alfonso Ferrabosco, and Marin Marais, among others.

Parker Ramsay, co-director of A Golden Wire, notes, “In this concert, our musicians will recreate the musical world of 17th century England featuring the music of Henry Purcell and his contemporaries, as well as their 16th century predecessors. After the repressive Commonwealth era where music and entertainment were banned, the Restoration of the British Monarchy under Charles II brought French and Italian influences to the British Isles and breathed new life into English music. Our program weaves a tapestry of music from this era incorporating instrumental and vocal works by French and English composers right up to the music of Henry Purcell, the greatest composer of the age. Drawing on our expertise in the area of historical performance, we aim not only to charm the listeners but to transport them to another place and time.”

Paul Thomas, music director at St. Paul’s, comments, “We are delighted to present this outstanding period instrument ensemble on our Artists Series this season. The sounds of lute, viol, harp and voice will resonate beautifully in our space, and the enchanting music will surely captivate our audience.”