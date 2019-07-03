Party with Us at Star-Spangled Supper on July 3!

We're throwing a patriotic party as our annual Star-Spangled Supper returns on Wednesday, July 3. The dinner, which usually sells out, is held in conjunction with the Pops on the River performance by the Chattanooga Symphony.

Hosted by the Purple Lady Sonia Young, this fundraising event features barbecue by Sugar’s Ribs, ice cream from Clumpies, and wine and beer for sale. There will be live music, and guests can enjoy the symphony concert and the fireworks afterwards from our riverfront terrace and lawn. And on a hot, muggy evening, patrons always appreciate the air-conditioned lobby and inside restrooms.

Admission includes free parking. Parking passes must be picked up at the box office by Friday, June 28.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for adults, $10 for 12 and under, and free for kids 3 and under.

Tickets are available by calling 423.267.8534 or by visiting TheatreCentre.com. This event usually sells out so we recommend buying early!