Stomp

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

STOMP: explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appealing to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews, and has appeared on numerous national television shows.

The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms.

The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans.

As USA Today says, “STOMP finds beautiful noises in the strangest places.” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Theater & Dance
