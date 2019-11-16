Stone Setting: Jewelry Intensive Course

IMPORTANT: This class requires some knowledge of soldering with a torch (if you have not taken my Fundamentals Soldering Class, please email Janet at jmcmetals@gmail.com to discuss your knowledge level before signing up).

Take your jewelry making skills up a notch in a day long Jewelry Intensive Course. This Intensive will focus on how to make bezel settings for cabochon style gemstones. We'll start from scratch to create a custom setting for non-faceted stones, learning tips along the way to create great settings every time.

There is a separate Materials/Tool fee of $75, which can be paid on day of class. The materials kit will include fine silver bezel wire, sterling sheet metal, cabochon stones, and various tools necessary for completing the project. If you want to bring your own tools & materials, please email me after you purchase your ticket, to go over tool list, etc. If you wish to attend this class, please get your ticket a week prior to class or notifty Janet at jmcmetals@gmail.com in advance, so that we have adequate time to order and receive your tools & materials for class.

About the teacher:

Chattanooga based artist, Janet Campbell Bradley, has been creating silver & gold jewelry for over 20 years. Currently located in Studio #4E at Chattanooga Workspace, she spreads her time between making art for galleries/art shows and teaching others how to create. Janet is a jeweler, sculptor, painter, gardener, and amazed admirer of nature. She believes that adornment should embellish the existing, natural beauty present in each person. To achieve this, she uses organic shapes and subtle finishes to create a peaceful ambiance. Precious and semi-precious materials unite in each piece, with a carefully applied patina to achieve a robust beauty with asymmetric balance that looks and feels immediately familiar yet entirely unique. Her designs always enhance the wearer quietly and respectfully, creating a feeling unlike any other jewelry.