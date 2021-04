String Theory @ Home

The all-star ensemble returns with two of Schubert’s iconic works in the second part of this spectacular concert. Violinist Jennifer Frautschi, violist Paul Neubauer, and cellist Edward Arron form an exquisite trio performing Schubert’s timeless String Trio in B-flat Major. Bassist Thomas Van Dyck and Artistic Director Gloria Chien join the trio to bring to life Schubert’s playful and much-loved Trout Quintet as part of the String Theory @ Home season finale.