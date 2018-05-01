String Theory: Season Nine Finale

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

ITAMAR ZORMAN, violin

BELLA HRISTOVA, violin

YURA LEE, viola

RICHARD O'NEILL, viola

DMITRI ATAPINE, cello

MIHAI MARICA, cello

First Prize, Tchaikovsky International Competition, ARD International Music Competition, Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award

Winners, Avery Fisher Career Grant

Works by Glazunov & Tchaikovsky

Sponsored by BARNETT & COMPANY

---------------------------------------------------

Limited Seating. All Sales are Final.

Please contact us at 423.414.2525 about group ticket prices for groups of 20 or more.

Limited parking is available in the Hunter Museum lot, along High Street and Walnut Street. Please do not park in the traffic circle in front of the Museum or in the Bluff View parking lots.

This concert will be rebroadcast through the generous support of WSMC 90.5 FM

Hunter Museum Membership: www.huntermuseum.org/hunter-member