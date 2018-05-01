String Theory: Season Nine Finale

to Google Calendar - String Theory: Season Nine Finale - 2018-05-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - String Theory: Season Nine Finale - 2018-05-01 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - String Theory: Season Nine Finale - 2018-05-01 18:30:00 iCalendar - String Theory: Season Nine Finale - 2018-05-01 18:30:00

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

ITAMAR ZORMAN, violin

BELLA HRISTOVA, violin

YURA LEE, viola

RICHARD O'NEILL, viola

DMITRI ATAPINE, cello

MIHAI MARICA, cello

First Prize, Tchaikovsky International Competition, ARD International Music Competition, Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award

Winners, Avery Fisher Career Grant

Works by Glazunov & Tchaikovsky

Sponsored by BARNETT & COMPANY

---------------------------------------------------

Limited Seating. All Sales are Final.

Please contact us at 423.414.2525 about group ticket prices for groups of 20 or more.

Limited parking is available in the Hunter Museum lot, along High Street and Walnut Street. Please do not park in the traffic circle in front of the Museum or in the Bluff View parking lots.

This concert will be rebroadcast through the generous support of WSMC 90.5 FM

Hunter Museum Membership: www.huntermuseum.org/hunter-member

Info
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
423.414.2525
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - String Theory: Season Nine Finale - 2018-05-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - String Theory: Season Nine Finale - 2018-05-01 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - String Theory: Season Nine Finale - 2018-05-01 18:30:00 iCalendar - String Theory: Season Nine Finale - 2018-05-01 18:30:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Friday

September 15, 2017

Saturday

September 16, 2017

Sunday

September 17, 2017

Monday

September 18, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours