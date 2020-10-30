Strung Like A Horse - WHOA! Record Release Party at The Signal
Don't miss Strung Like A Horse's Album Release show at The Signal on October 30, 2020.
*This is a reduced capacity, socially distant reserved seated & standing event.
*Tables, seats and sections must be purchased together for each party.
*Names of each attendee is required upon purchase.
*Masks are required to enter and must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking.
---
The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs
* Enforced 6 ft distanced seating
* Required masks
* Temperature checks upon entry
* Sanitation procedures throughout
*Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.
Any questions? Email us at ticketing@thesignaltn.com