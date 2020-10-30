Strung Like A Horse - WHOA! Record Release Party at The Signal

Don't miss Strung Like A Horse's Album Release show at The Signal on October 30, 2020.

*This is a reduced capacity, socially distant reserved seated & standing event.

*Tables, seats and sections must be purchased together for each party.

*Names of each attendee is required upon purchase.

*Masks are required to enter and must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

---

The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs

* Enforced 6 ft distanced seating

* Required masks

* Temperature checks upon entry

* Sanitation procedures throughout

*Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.

Any questions? Email us at ticketing@thesignaltn.com