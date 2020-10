Subkonscious UNPLUGGED

Subkonscious will be performing an entirely unplugged set. NO COVER CHARGE. This is a free show and there will be LIMITED CAPACITY. It will be a seated show and we ask that everyone practice SOCIAL DISTANCING and wear your MASKS when less than 6 feet away from people. Stories will be told and rare music will be performed. Come out and meet the band and hear some songs performed for the very first time.