Sugar Plum's Tea Party: a mini Nutcracker event

× Expand Tennessee Arts Collective Pink Girl Birthday Invitation Tennessee Arts Collective presents Sugar Plum's Tea Party.

You’re invited to the Sugar Plum’s Tea Party, a mini Nutcracker performance. Presented by Tennessee Arts Collective, we are welcoming Scenic City Dance for a mini ballet performance by Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, Sugar Plum, Snow Queen, and more.

This interactive experience will be fun for the entire family. As you enter, you will be seated at your table, complete with tea, treats, and more. Next, enjoy table greetings from the cast members, where you and your family meet and greet Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, The Rat King, Sugar Plum, Snow Queen, and Dew Drop. Then, the show begins! This mini performance will take you through the Land of the Sweets, along with Clara, while you enjoy excerpts from the classical ballet. Following the performance, enjoy our photo opportunity with cast members to capture this special day!

1 ticket required per person, over the age of 12 months. Includes tea, assortment of snacks and candy at each table. Bar will be open for purchase of adult mimosas & coffee for ages 21+. ID required.