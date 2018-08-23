Summer Sike Movie Series: "Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey"
The Crash Pad 29 Johnson St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Theater & DanceYouth Summer Theater Camp
-
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Education & Learning This & ThatScience on Tap!
-
Education & LearningLife After Enslavement - Cherokee Freedmen
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli on the Patio
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBook Release Party for The Natural Colors Cookbook by Maggie Pate
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Education & Learning Food & Drink"No Pressure: Instant Pot 101"
-
-
Education & Learning Food & Drink Kids & FamilyWorld Refugee Day
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessArtful Yoga: Powering Up with Vino and Vinyasa
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDining Out for Life with Live Music by Sean Quinn
-
-
Education & Learning Talks & Readings This & ThatHistory Happy Hour: The Old Copper Road
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs This & ThatOut On 8th
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkTiki Time: A Cocktail Workshop
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions OutdoorNature of Art: SUP ART
-
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSunday Brunch with Jerry Fordham
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceBig Fish the Musical
-
Theater & Dance"Boeing-Boeing"
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels