Relax over brunch and enjoy live music on the patio with David Bingaman. We will be serving one of the city’s best brunches from 10am- 2pm, complete with mimosa specials and a Bloody Mary bar.

A Texas turned Tennessee transplant, David Bingaman's is inspired and influenced by music and stories. from the region. David blends thought provoking lyrics with lighthearted playing to create a sound all his own.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.