Jeff & Hayden

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Enjoy Sunday Brunch on the patio with Jeff and Hayden!

The two Fort Payne natives are one of, if not the only father/daughter duo, to perform in the surrounding counties. Their music ranges from the 70s to the present day. You'll never know what song they will play next. Whether it's Fleetwood Mac, or the Lummineers, they will hit on something that makes you excited to hear what's up next.

Savor your southern coastal brunch favorites and Bloody Mary’s while enjoying great live, local music.

*Music weather permitting.

