Sunday Brunch with Melissa Ellis

Sundays call for brunch! Relax on the patio and enjoy us for your favorite weekend brunch dishes while listening to Melissa Ellis. We will also feature mimosa specials and a Bloody Mary bar until 2pm.

Melissa Ellis has become known as “the Norah Jones of the South”, playing blue-eyed soul–a music genre that encompasses all the finer points of blues, jazz, soul, and pop. Encompassing the vocal prowess and power of greats such as Janis Joplin and Etta James, Melissa Ellis lives up to the term “southern spitfire” by delivering high-energy vocal performances that leave concertgoers awestruck and breathless, always coming back for more.

*Music weather permitting.