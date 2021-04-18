Ryan Oyer

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Ryan Oyer

Turn your Sunday into a Sunday Funday and join us on the patio! Enjoy our mimosa specials and Bloody Mary bar, along with southern brunch favorites and live music by Chattanooga’s own, Ryan Oyer!

The local songwriter has become well-known for his insightful love songs wrapped in Beatlesque melodies, his 2010 debut release “Come Together” showcases his sound beautifully. He is influenced by the artists such as The Beatles, Oasis, The Vines, Elliott Smith, Wilco, Ryan Adams, Bright Eyes, Conor Oberst, The White Stripes, Elbow, Beady Eye and Noel Gallagher.

We’ll see you for Sunday Funday on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Concerts & Live Music
