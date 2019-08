Stuart Douglas is making his first appearance at 1885 Grill for Sunday Brunch. He has toured all across the US playing rock and roll acoustically. Stuart is currently working on his 5th album, with music that is catchy with inviting hooks and twists and hints of dark undertones.

Join us for your southern coastal brunch favorites along with mimosa specials and Bloody Mary Bar. We’ll see you for Sunday brunch on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.