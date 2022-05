× Expand Mark Anderson Event poster

Fundraiser for Make Music Day Chattanooga 2022 (June 21st city wide event). $10- donations and opportunity to purchase raffle tickets.

Music by the music makers of MMD - that means all of us! 15 minute sets from 5 to 7 then special music 7 to 8.

Website: www.makemusicchatt.art / Facebook.com/makemusiccha