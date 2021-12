× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing Sunsap's Bad Santa Party Sunsap

HO HO HO MERRY CHRISTMAS YOU FILTHY ANIMALS!

Join us Thursday night to celebrate with Sunsap and a Bad Santa Party. Come dressed to kill and celebrate with a drink in hand! $25 Gift Card to best dressed! Band will decide the winner at 10pm!

We will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, bring your friends and enjoy!

Tickets $7 at the door, Ages 21+.

Taproom opens at 4pm with food service until 9pm.