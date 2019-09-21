A Super, Magical Breakfast: Dine with Superheroes + Princesses!

Dine with your favorite royal and heroic characters at Puckett's Chattanooga on Saturday, September 21st at 7:30 AM for "A Super, Magical Breakfast"!

The Ice Queen, Beauty, Wonder Woman, Spiderman, and Captain America will be joining us for a delicious pancake breakfast and for some quality time with your little ones. Each child will have a photo op with his or her favorite princesses and superheroes! Come join us and Magic Lamp Entertainment for a morning to remember!

A $30 adult & child ticket includes silver dollar pancakes with fruit, sausage, and drinks for one child and one adult. Each additional child is $12, and each additional adult is $8.

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
