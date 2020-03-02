Author Susan Beckham Zurenda

to Google Calendar - Author Susan Beckham Zurenda - 2020-03-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Author Susan Beckham Zurenda - 2020-03-02 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Author Susan Beckham Zurenda - 2020-03-02 17:00:00 iCalendar - Author Susan Beckham Zurenda - 2020-03-02 17:00:00

Southern Lit Alliance 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Susan Beckham Zurenda will conduct a writing workshop on "Family Stories: Evoking Emotion in Your Characters" from 5:00-6:30 pm, followed by an author talk at 7:00 pm on "Cousin Culture" in relation to her novel Bells for Eli at the Southern Lit Alliance. The workshop requires registration at https://www.southernlitalliance.org/copy-of-writing-workshop-susan-beck.

Info

Southern Lit Alliance 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
8644153973
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Author Susan Beckham Zurenda - 2020-03-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Author Susan Beckham Zurenda - 2020-03-02 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Author Susan Beckham Zurenda - 2020-03-02 17:00:00 iCalendar - Author Susan Beckham Zurenda - 2020-03-02 17:00:00
DI 17.05

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

February 4, 2020

Wednesday

February 5, 2020

Thursday

February 6, 2020

Friday

February 7, 2020

Saturday

February 8, 2020

Sunday

February 9, 2020

Monday

February 10, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours