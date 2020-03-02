Susan Beckham Zurenda will conduct a writing workshop on "Family Stories: Evoking Emotion in Your Characters" from 5:00-6:30 pm, followed by an author talk at 7:00 pm on "Cousin Culture" in relation to her novel Bells for Eli at the Southern Lit Alliance. The workshop requires registration at https://www.southernlitalliance.org/copy-of-writing-workshop-susan-beck.
Author Susan Beckham Zurenda
Southern Lit Alliance 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
