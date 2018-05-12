Symphonic Tales

Google Calendar - Symphonic Tales - 2018-05-12 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Symphonic Tales - 2018-05-12 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Symphonic Tales - 2018-05-12 13:00:00 iCalendar - Symphonic Tales - 2018-05-12 13:00:00

Chattanooga Public Library - Northgate Branch 278 Northgate mall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's Department of Performing Arts in partnership with the Chattanooga Public Library Children's Department present Symphonic Tales, a music and literacy series for young children.

Join us on Saturday, May 12th, as a string quartet brings to life the sounds of a farm, featuring arrangements of Robert Schumann’s “The Happy Farmer” and “The Reaper’s Song,” along with Bruce Adolph’s rollicking “Farmony” for string quartet and farm animals! Games and crafts will follow. Program will be held at the Northgate Library at 1:00pm and at the Downtown Library at 3:00pm.

The Chattanooga Public Library is an ArtsBuild community arts partner.

Info
Chattanooga Public Library - Northgate Branch 278 Northgate mall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Symphonic Tales - 2018-05-12 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Symphonic Tales - 2018-05-12 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Symphonic Tales - 2018-05-12 13:00:00 iCalendar - Symphonic Tales - 2018-05-12 13:00:00
DI 15.17

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

April 27, 2018

Saturday

April 28, 2018

Sunday

April 29, 2018

Monday

April 30, 2018

Tuesday

May 1, 2018

Wednesday

May 2, 2018

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours