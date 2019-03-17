Symphony Orchestra Concert

Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Minner, performs on Sunday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. The night will include multiple selections including Finlandia, Op. 26, No. 7 by Jean Sibelius, The Moldau from Ma Vlast (“My Country”) by Bedrich Smetana, and Georges Bizet’s Symphony No. 1 in C Major. The event will be held in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.
